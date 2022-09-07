GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.
Management is scheduled to participate on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:20 am ET and will hold one-on-one meetings following. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006085/en/
CONTACT: Senseonics Investor Relations:
Philip Taylor
Investor Relations
415-937-5406
KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DIABETES HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/07/2022 04:05 PM/DISC: 09/07/2022 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006085/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.