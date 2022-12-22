TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022--
NEO is excited to welcome Sensible Meats Inc., doing business as Sensible Hot Dogs (“Sensible” or the “Company”), an innovative hot dog company, as they go public on the NEO Exchange. Sensible begins trading today under the symbol NEO:HOTD.
Sensible is on a mission to reinvent plant-based foods through clean, ethical and sustainable ingredients and a functional price point. The Company is looking to disrupt the protein market and change the playing field around America’s street food with a hot dog option that is better for consumers and the planet.
“Our debut on the NEO Exchange is a significant milestone for our company as we look to leverage the capital markets to fuel our growth with the support of a Tier 1 exchange,” commented Shawn Balaghi, CEO of Sensible. “After thoroughly reviewing all of the potential options to list in Canada, we are convinced that listing on the NEO Exchange, a senior stock exchange, best raises our profile among retail and institutional investors and provides a platform from which to expand our shareholder base as we execute our growth and value creation plans.”
Investors can trade shares of HOTD through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.
“A great way to close the year as we list yet another innovative and disruptive company intent on addressing market demand,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President of NEO and Senior Vice President of Global Listings for Cboe Global Markets. “Sensible is transforming the consumer experience with a version of one of the most well-loved convenience foods. The growth potential is huge as more and more consumers transition to an environmentally-conscious, plant-based lifestyle. As Canada’s Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy, NEO is fully equipped to serve as a catalyst for Sensible’s growth through enhanced quality of trading, exposure to a wider investor community, and an unrivalled customer service experience.”
Sensible joins over 270 unique listings on the NEO Exchange, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. NEO consistently facilitates between 10% and 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed companies and close to 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.
About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since 2015 and acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2022, NEO provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
About Sensible Hot Dogs
Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs, is an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America’s street food. The Company’s goal is to transform the consumer experience of plant-based eating and to prove that tasty foods can also come from less processed, natural ingredients. Sensible is going above and beyond the impossible to deliver the world’s tastiest, healthiest and smartest hot dog.
