Non-invasive cardiac diagnostic company Sensydia announced today that it was awarded a Fast-Track Small Business grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The award provides Sensydia with non-dilutive funding for the development and clinical testing of the machine learning algorithms for the Cardiac Performance System (CPS), designed to enable earlier detection and therapy guidance for patients with heart failure and pulmonary hypertension.
“We are honored to be a recipient of this competitive award from the NIH/NHLBI and look forward to unlocking the capabilities of AI-based cardiac assessment to provide personalized care to patients suffering from heart disease,” said Aman Mahajan, MD, Sensydia Chief Medical Officer.
Phase I of the grant proposal is budgeted for approximately $600,000 and Phase II for $2.4M, following successful completion of Phase I milestones.
This NIH award marks a significant milestone for Sensydia, a company committed to developing AI-based solutions for the diagnosis and management of cardiopulmonary diseases. Sensydia recently raised $8M in venture funding.
The Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program of the NIH supports U.S.-owned small businesses with early-stage capital for creating innovative technologies to improve human health. The STTR Fast-Track streamlines funding for Phases I and II, with feasibility established in Phase I and technology development in Phase II.
About Sensydia
Sensydia intends to revolutionize heart failure therapy by expanding access to cardiac performance assessment outside the hospital with its non-invasive Cardiac Performance System (CPS). Today the U.S. spends more than $30 billion annually on the diagnosis and management of heart failure, which requires costly and risky in-hospital catheterization procedures to obtain an accurate assessment of cardiac performance. Sensydia’s CPS platform delivers accurate, non-invasive assessment of cardiac performance (cardiac output, ejection fraction, and pulmonary pressures) almost anywhere in under 5 minutes. CPS utilizes proprietary waveform machine learning methods that have been trained against gold-standard measurements from in-hospital catheterization lab data.
In 2018, Sensydia received FDA 510(k) clearance for non-invasive measurement of ejection fraction using first-generation hardware. In 2022, Sensydia’s CPS was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, to measure three additional key cardiac measures (cardiac output, pulmonary artery pressure, and pulmonary capillary wedge pressure). Sensydia is on a mission to improve the quality of human life by democratizing health assessment and is committed to serving the needs of patients and healthcare providers by delivering non-invasive and easy-to-use products. Learn more at sensydia.com.
Research reported in this press release is supported by the NHLBI under Award Number 1R42HL167342-01A1. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.
