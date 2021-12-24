NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A judge has suspended the remaining 12 years of a man's 40-year-to-life sentence for killing his mother-in-law, citing his failing health and a good prison record.
Michael Monroe, 72, has served two-thirds of the 40-year term, which made him eligible to ask for a sentence reduction.
He was convicted of killing Theresa Levesque, who died in March 1993. The Telegraph of Nashua reports that her death went unsolved for nearly a year and a half.
Monroe was eventually arrested. He had confessed to killing her, but then later maintained he as innocent. He went to trial in 1995 and was convicted of second-degree murder.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin rejected a defense notion that suspending the rest of Monroe’s sentence would be the compassionate thing to do given his deteriorating health.
The judge agreed, writing that “the court agrees with the state that Mr. Monroe is not automatically owed mercy or compassion, given that he showed neither to the victim.”
It is now up to the state parole board to determine Monroe's next steps, the judge wrote.