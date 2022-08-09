SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--
Today, Sephora is excited to announce the return of its biggest and most inclusive beauty event of the year, SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty. This free, one-of-a-kind, 3D event will feature an interactive beauty “house” with multiple rooms to explore, full of exclusive content from some of Sephora’s most-loved brands, beauty icons, and surprise guests. This year’s event includes new + innovative programming that continues to celebrate diversity, foster inclusivity, and highlight Sephora’s differentiated product assortment. SEPHORiA will take place on Sunday, September 18 th from 10AM – 2PM PDT/1 – 5PM EDT, with exclusive registration access for US Sephora Rouge clients going live today, and all other clients on August 10 th.
Attendees of this year’s SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty will be introduced to a new point-earn platform with the ability to accrue Beauty Insider points as prizes for playing games throughout the space (US clients only); non-Beauty Insider clients will be able to quickly and easily sign-up upon entry to the event as well. During the event, attendees can engage with brand founders, Sephora experts, and other content creators via new live-chat capabilities. For those interested in metaverse integration, a unique P.O.A.P (Proof of Attendance Protocol) will be redeemable upon entering the space that can be added to Crypto wallets for free. This year’s program will also expand globally for the first time, with beauty enthusiasts from Canada, France, Spain, and Italy able to take part in the SEPHORiA experience. Event registration for Canada goes live on August 10 th, and all other regions in early September.
“Following a successful virtual event last year, we are thrilled to bring SEPHORiA back again this year to even more visitors from around the globe,” says Jessica Stacey, SVP External Communications + Experiential Marketing at Sephora. “Not only will this year’s event reach the US, Canada, France, Spain, and Italy, but we also have enhanced experiences to ensure SEPHORiA is the most interactive, and inclusive virtual event for the Sephora community, with unparalleled access to exclusive content, founders, product sneak-peeks and, engaging gamification. We look forward to welcoming clients back into the (virtual) world of SEPHORiA and know they will be surprised [and delighted] to see what we have planned.”
With more than 35 brands participating – including several that are new and exclusive to Sephora – this year’s event features the following seven virtual rooms:
- The Foyer: A greeting area and central hub for attendees that offers helpful resources, complete with a 3D map and events schedule, a concierge desk with Beauty Insider information and registration, a prize booth with details on point-earn opportunities, and a reveal of the exclusive P.O.A.P that can be claimed upon entry.
- Home Theater: The main stage where attendees can learn about Sephora’s hottest products + brands by exploring exclusive masterclasses and interacting with talent using the new live-chat feature. This space will offer shoppable touchpoints and the ability to participate in interactive games.
- Featuring: Sephora Collection, Danessa Myricks Beauty, HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA, Tatcha, CAY SKIN, and KAYALI
- La Sala: Newly added for 2022, La Sala (the family room) will spotlight BIPOC and Latin-owned beauty brands + brand talent and their heritage, with exclusive content conducted in both Spanish and English with subtitles.
- Featuring: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, beautyblender, NARS, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, JLo Beauty, Tata Harper, Ceremonia, and ABBOTT
- Kitchen: A new destination where attendees can get a first look at what’s cooking for holiday, complete with gifting tips from Sephora’s Beauty Directors and special holiday segments from the #SephoraSquad.
- The Spa: A cool and calm self-care space for attendees to reflect and treat themselves with wellness-focused activities like meditation, facial exercises, aura readings, and more.
- Featuring: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Shani Darden Skin Care,Crown Affair, PHLUR, and FORVR Mood
- Sunroom: An area to explore and discover the newest innovations to come out of Sephora’s most notable Clean and Clean + Planet-Positive brands, including product ingredients and sustainability practices. Attendees can participate in live polling to help create clean make-up looks with Sephora’s Beauty Directors, test themselves on Sephora’s efforts to have a positive global footprint, and more.
- Featuring: MILK MAKEUP, ROSE INC, Farmacy, Glow Recipe, The INKEY List, Briogeo, Fable & Mane, Ellis Brooklyn, and The 7 Virtues
- Backyard: The party returns in the Backyard presented by the Sephora Credit Card Program, with more games, more surprises, and more fun! This is the go-to place to celebrate all things beauty with games, XR photo experiences, special guests, and more.
- Featuring: CAY SKIN, KAYALI, GXVE BY GWEN STEFANI, and FORVR Mood
Registered attendees in the US will receive access to all content from SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty and can also opt-in to purchase a specially curated Experience Kit for $50 ($195+ value) with SEPHORiA swag and full- and travel-size beauty products from a selection of participating brands. Experience Kits are available in limited quantities, while supplies last. Sephora Rouge clients can also purchase an Experience Kit with 2,000 Beauty Insider points via Sephora’s Rewards Bazaar on August 9 th, for 24 hours only.
To register for SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty and learn more about the event, visit www.sephoria2022.com and follow @Sephora and #SEPHORiA on social for more updates.
About Sephora Americas
Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl’s, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 600 locations nationwide by year-end, and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients.
Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email pr@sephora.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005461/en/
CONTACT: Jess Diah, DeVries Global
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COSMETICS METAVERSE RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Sephora
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/09/2022 08:08 AM/DISC: 08/09/2022 08:09 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005461/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.