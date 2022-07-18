DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--
The "Sepsis Diagnostic Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sepsis Diagnostic Market is projected to reach USD 812.92 million by 2027 from USD 462.38 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.86% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
- The Americas Sepsis Diagnostic Market size was estimated at USD 197.15 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 215.04 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.66% to reach USD 342.84 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostic Market size was estimated at USD 102.65 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 113.91 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.28% to reach USD 184.65 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Sepsis Diagnostic Market size was estimated at USD 162.57 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 178.18 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.83% to reach USD 285.42 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on sepsis diagnostic identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the sepsis diagnostic to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Testing Type:
- Laboratory Testing
- PoC Testing
Technology:
- Flow Cytometry
- Immunoassays
- Microbiology
- Molecular Diagnostics
Product:
- Assay Kits and Reagents
- Blood Culture Media
- Instruments
- Software
Method:
- Automated Diagnostics
- Conventional Diagnostics
Pathogen:
- Bacterial Sepsis
- Gram-Negative Bacteria
- Gram-Positive Bacteria
- Fungal Sepsis
End-user:
- Hospitals
- Pathology & Reference Laboratories
- Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
Company Profiles:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alifax S.r.l.
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Boditech Med Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- CytoSorbents Corporation
- EKF Diagnostics
- Epic Systems Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GenMark Diagnostics
- Immunexpress Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Luminex Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Response Biomedical
- Seegene Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Wolters Kluwer
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Sepsis Diagnostic Market
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Argentina
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Canada
4.5. Mexico
4.6. United States
5. Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostic Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Australia
5.3. China
5.4. India
5.5. Indonesia
5.6. Japan
5.7. Malaysia
5.8. Philippines
5.9. Singapore
5.10. South Korea
5.11. Taiwan
5.12. Thailand
6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sepsis Diagnostic Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. France
6.3. Germany
6.4. Italy
6.5. Netherlands
6.6. Qatar
6.7. Russia
6.8. Saudi Arabia
6.9. South Africa
6.10. Spain
6.11. United Arab Emirates
6.12. United Kingdom
7. Company Usability Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alifax S.r.l.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Boditech Med Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- CytoSorbents Corporation
- EKF Diagnostics
- Epic Systems Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GenMark Diagnostics
- Immunexpress Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Luminex Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Response Biomedical Corporation
- Seegene Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2fb6ne
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005659/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOMETRICS HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/18/2022 12:02 PM/DISC: 07/18/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005659/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.