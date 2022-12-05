DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
The "Sequencing Reagents Market Research Report by Technology, Type, Application, End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sequencing Reagents Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global Sequencing Reagents Market.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Sequencing Reagents to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Technology, the market was studied across Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing, and Third Generation Sequencing.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Control Kits, Library Kits, Sequencing Kits, and Template Kits.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Agrigenomics & Forensics, Clinical Investigation, Oncology, and Reproductive Health.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sequencing Reagents Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Funding from Public & Private Entities
- Growing Levels of Adoption for Third-Generation Sequencing Techniques
- The Increasing Affordability of Dna Sequencing and Growing Demand for Early Diagnosis of Genetic Disorders
Restraints
- Concerns Related to Social and Ethical Issues of Sequencing Methods
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Third-Generation Sequencing (TGS) Technologies
- Enhancement of Sequencing Capabilities
- Development of Precision Oncology for the Detection of Genetic Vulnerabilities in Patients
Challenges
- Lack of Favorable Policies of Reimbursement
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Sequencing Reagents Market, by Technology
7. Sequencing Reagents Market, by Type
8. Sequencing Reagents Market, by Application
9. Sequencing Reagents Market, by End-user
10. Americas Sequencing Reagents Market
11. Asia-Pacific Sequencing Reagents Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sequencing Reagents Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Analytik Jena US LLC
- ArcherDX, Inc.
- BGI
- Bioline
- Bionexus, Inc.
- ChemGenes Corp.
- Complete Genomics Incorporated
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Illumina, Inc.
- Life Technologies Corp.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- Qiagen
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Teknova Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
