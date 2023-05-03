WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2023--
SeQure Dx, Inc, a leading genomics intelligence company, announced today it will present new data at the 2023 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting from May 16 - 20 in Los Angeles. Population heterogeneity, or the presence of genomic variants in the population, confers sizable risks to therapy programs due to the large effect they may have not only on probability and severity of off-target edits but also the on target affinity of an editing system. SeQure Dx will present important new data highlighting the criticality of including population variants in any on/off-target editing analysis of all prospective, preclinical therapy candidates, enabling biopharma companies to provide the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with comprehensive information of therapy risk to benefit and to intelligently design clinical study protocols to maximize success.
“We look forward to sharing crucial data that demonstrates the utility of our genomic insights product, NoteSeQ, that uniquely integrates analysis across a broad genomic database with a variant-aware biochemical analysis to identify not only off-target editing risks but also on target editing efficiency. The sensitivity of NoteSeQ across any defined population either from one genome to thousands of genomes combined with its flexibility across any gene editing technology provides critical insights throughout the development and regulatory requirements of a gene editing based therapy. Our goal simply is to make sure these therapies are safe for everyone.” Thomas Mullen, PhD, SeQure Dx Chief Science Officer.
List of SeQure Dx Presentations
- Abstract: “Variant-aware off-target analysis of therapeutic CRISPR gene editors" (Abstract 999) on Thursday May 18, 2023, between 12:00PM and 2:00PM (PT)
- Startup Spotlight at ASGCT: “Off-target risk and genetic diversity: Is your therapy safe for everyone?” on Wednesday May 17, 2023, between 12:50PM and 1:00PM (PT)
About SeQure Dx
SeQure Dx is a genomics intelligence company dedicated to the advancement of on-target gene editing and cell therapies from discovery to patient. SeQure’s initial preclinical platforms for the biopharma industry, Note SeQ and Scope SeQ, comprise a suite of proprietary, best-in-class diagnostic assays and bioinformatic analytics that span the spectrum of off-target nomination and confirmation. The Note SeQ and Scope SeQ platforms comprehensively solve our partners’ preclinical off-target evaluation needs, including guide selection and IND submissions. SeQure Dx’s goal is to ensure that gene editing and cell therapies are suitable for all patients who would benefit from this next generation of life-saving technologies. For more information, please visit www.sequre-dx.com.
