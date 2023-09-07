GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
The efficiency boosting integration of Sera’s field service management software and Bluon’s nationwide database of HVAC parts and equipment distributors announced earlier this year is now available within Sera’s technician app.
Sera CEO Billy Stevens said techs using Sera and Bluon together have more information instantly accessible than has ever been available in any tech app.
“Sera’s tech app gives techs a major efficiency boost with intuitive workflows, price book data, and the ability to produce multiple good-better-best quotes in a few minutes,” Stevens said. “Bluon lets them see all the parts needed, as well as who has them in stock and can deliver them fastest. This integration is available only with Sera.”
Stevens said this dramatically reduces down time that traditionally results from techs making warehouse runs or scheduling call-backs to finish a job. The time savings is substantial and clears the way for techs to do more revenue-generating work every day.
Access to the Bluon app is built into Sera’s updated software, so Sera users can get all the added benefits of Bluon with the click of a button – at no additional charge.
Stevens said that with the fast change of pace in the HVAC industry it is easy to miss the significance of what’s really happening – a chance for small businesses to compete with much bigger ones on a level field.
“The Sera-Bluon integration adds the power of Bluon’s world-class equipment data and live tech support to Sera’s cloud-based and mobile technologies that have been increasing the margins of our clients by more than 50% within the first six months,” Stevens said. “When has so much transformative power ever been available to small business owners at far less than the cost of adding a single employee?”
Sera offers a full business software solution with integrated online scheduling, automated dispatching, and streamlined workflows. Sera is the only field service management software that incorporates each HVAC company’s own financial data to manage tech labor costs with live data.
Bluon’s massive database of 325,000 manuals, diagrams, parts lists, and technical support for legacy HVAC systems enables techs to diagnose and repair problems in nearly any existing HVAC system. Using the app, they can order parts and arrange delivery through local participating distributors in Bluon’s network of 2,500 distributors without leaving the job site.
About Sera Systems, Inc.
Sera Systems opens a new era of field service management software that is increasing margins by more than 50% for small-to-midsize companies within six months of installation. Sera focuses on managing time, profit margin, cash flow, and membership plans using each client’s own data to boost financial performance and establish long-term business viability and growth. Sera’s core components of an automated Admin Portal, industry-first Customer Hub, and intuitive Tech App offer a total business solution for small-to-medium-sized companies. Sera is fully operational in 30 days. For more information, please visit https://sera.tech.
About Bluon, Inc.
Bluon is at the forefront of the $150 billion HVAC market, serving as the industry's trusted hub of information. Leveraging the industry’s most expansive database of equipment, parts and documentation, Bluon empowers the industry through cutting-edge cross-reference capabilities, top-tier support tools, and an agnostic e-commerce marketplace that connects contractor demand to distributor’s supply. Bluon's extensive reach spans the entire industry, with 2,500 distributors and 170,000 technicians representing 55,000 contractors. In a landscape characterized by fragmentation, complexity and antiquated technology, Bluon's mission is to create efficiency for the key stakeholders in the HVAC industry through its proprietary data, analytics and massive brand-agnostic network. Bluon stands as a new approach to propel the industry toward a more efficient and prosperous future.
For more information about Bluon, please visit www.bluon.com.
