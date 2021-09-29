CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021--
Grant Thornton LLP is one of Seramount’s (formerly Working Mother Media) 2021 100 Best Companies, marking the 16 th consecutive year the firm is receiving this recognition. The 100 Best Companies list, representing almost four million employees in the United States, recognizes companies for how they supported employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the inclusive benefits they offer families — including paid gender-neutral parental leave and backup childcare.
“Our family-friendly benefits are a vital part of how we foster a kind, caring and people-first culture,” said Mike Monahan, national managing principal of People & Community at Grant Thornton. “For years, the firm has worked hard to embrace all of our people for exactly who they are — and support each of them in their personal and professional journeys. That work is still ongoing, and recognition like this distinction from Seramount inspires us to keep working on behalf of every member of the Grant Thornton community — especially our working parents.”
Grant Thornton was also named one of Seramount’s 2021 Best Companies for Dads for the third year in a row. Grant Thornton offers a range of benefits that helped the firm secure its spot among the 2021 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Dads lists. Moreover, the firm rolled out several initiatives specifically to help working parents as they contended with the challenges posed by COVID-19.
Grant Thornton’s ongoing parent-friendly initiatives include:
- Grant Thornton provides paid gender-neutral parental leave, telecommuting, and flexible work arrangements, including reduced work schedules, compressed work weeks and flexible days. The firm also offers flexible time off, an industry-leading benefit enhancement that allows employees to take time off as needed to meet their individual needs instead of a predetermined set of paid time off (PTO) days.
- Grant Thornton offers a voluntary “Mentor Parents” program to help guide new parents through their transition back to work from parental leave.
- Grant Thornton covers the cost of breast milk shipping when employees are traveling for work.
- Grant Thornton offers 30 days of subsidized backup childcare — the firm provided an additional 15 days to help working parents balance work and childcare obligations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Every Grant Thornton colleague has free access to Care@Work’s premium membership through Care.com, which provides Grant Thornton professionals with access to a network of caregivers and other services — including childcare, eldercare, pet care, housekeeping and other resources to support quality of life.
- Grant Thornton offers a Working Parents & Allies business resource group, which focuses on aligning parenting values to workplace expectations, including best practices for successful work-life integration.
- Grant Thornton provides a food-delivery and meal-planning offering to reduce the burden the pandemic is placing on its workforce.
- In June 2021, Grant Thornton announced a flexible approach to office work, allowing the firm’s professionals to have the option to handle meetings or day-to-day tasks remotely.
“Working parents and caregivers have had to shoulder so much responsibility throughout the pandemic, and our 100 Best Companies continue to offer support through their generous programs and benefits,” said Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount. “These companies have made the needs of their employees a priority, and we celebrate their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture where this critical talent pool can thrive.”
Barry continued by explaining how companies like Grant Thornton are listening to their professionals when it comes to workplace policies.
“Dads continue to be outspoken about wanting to be equal partners when it comes to parenting responsibilities and needing the flexibility from their employer in order to do so,” Barry added. “Our Best Companies for Dads are listening to their employees. They’ve made their leave policies more inclusive and have increased the support offered to families during a time when parents and caregivers are constantly juggling home and work life.”
To learn more about Grant Thornton and its people-first culture, visit www.grantthornton.com/careers.
About the Methodology
The 2021 Seramount 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. The names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2020 data.
The 2021 Seramount Best Companies for Dads application includes more than 400 questions related to leave policies, benefits, childcare, flexibility, employee-resource groups for men and working parents, and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. This year we added specific questions about how organizations helped parents and caretakers during COVID-19. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2020 data.
About Seramount
Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.
About Grant Thornton LLP
Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues of $1.92 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.
“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.
