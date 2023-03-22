TEL-AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2023--
Seraphic Security today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. The audit of Seraphic’s enterprise-grade browser security solution was completed by one of the Big Four firms and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for customers.
To achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance, an organization must undergo an audit by an independent third-party auditor who evaluates how the service provider securely manages data to protect the interests of their customers. Seraphic successfully completed the audit just six months after emerging from stealth, adding it to a growing list of other security- and privacy-related standards that include ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and ISO 90003 certifications.
“Seraphic is committed to protecting our customers’ data, especially in the cybersecurity landscape we face today,” said Avihay Cohen, CTO and Co-Founder at Seraphic. “As customers continue to adopt security solutions with SaaS components, it is increasingly necessary to ensure vendors are meeting their responsibilities in the shared responsibility model. This internationally recognized compliance standard helps enterprise customers with their due diligence efforts and gives them the assurance in the security, availability and confidentiality behind their chosen security tools.”
About Seraphic Security
Seraphic offers a unique security solution introducing enterprise-grade browser security on any browser, on any device, protecting both the employees and the enterprise assets all while providing security teams with advanced governance and policy enforcement. Seraphic’s solution is easy to deploy, has no impact on performance, leaves user experience untouched and is fully compatible across all browsers, all operating systems and all devices (including Android and iOS mobile devices).
With Seraphic, security teams are minutes away from closing the most significant blind spot in their organization’s cyber defense, securing any browser, any device, anywhere. Learn more at seraphicsecurity.com.
