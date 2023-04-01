SAN JOSE, Calif. — A series of three earthquakes — registering between a magnitude of 2.7 and 3.0 — struck Saturday morning in the Oakland hills, beneath the Oakland Zoo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblors began at 9:24 a.m. Saturday, with the first one, a magnitude 3.0, occurring at a depth of about 4.3 miles underneath the zoo, nestled in the Oakland hills just outside of San Leandro and just west of Lake Chabot Regional Park, the agency reported.
A second quake, with a magnitude of 2.7, happened at 9:43 a.m. at almost the exact same spot. A third, a magnitude 3.0, followed just 15 seconds later, though it was shallower by about a half-mile, the agency said.
The USGS initially reported all three quakes had a magnitude of 3.2, before revising the estimates.
Hundreds of people told the USGS that they felt the quakes, with nearly all of them reporting light shaking. There were no immediate reports of damage, including at the Oakland Zoo.
“All of our animals and facilities are safe and sound,” the zoo said in a tweet. “Our staff says the quake felt more like a gust of wind.”
