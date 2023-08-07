GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
Serimmune, a leader in understanding the antibody repertoire’s role in human disease, announced today the appointment of Gary Schroth, PhD, Vice President and Distinguished Scientist at Illumina, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
As an industry veteran in genomics and next-generation sequencing (NGS), Dr. Schroth brings more than 25 years of scientific and leadership experience to this role. At Illumina, he currently oversees the Core Applications Group in Product Development and previously held several positions in research and development at Solexa (now part of Illumina), Applied Biosystems (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), Genelabs Technologies and Gen-Probe. Dr. Schroth uses NGS tools in his research to study gene structure, expression and regulation as it applies to cancer, functional genomics, immunology, microbiology and infectious disease. He earned both his PhD and Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of California at Davis. Throughout his career, he has published more than 100 peer reviewed research papers and holds 17 US patents.
“We continue to expand the scientific and technological expertise of our SAB with the addition of Dr. Schroth and remain focused on identifying and exploiting the relationships between antibody repertoire and human disease,” said Chief Executive Officer Malek Faham.
About Serimmune
Serimmune is a leader in understanding antibody repertoire and is focused on identifying and exploiting the universe of relationships between antibodies and antigens. The company’s Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology platform applies bacterial display peptide libraries, next generation sequencing, machine learning and custom bioinformatics to reveal the many diverse antigens stimulating immunity. Serimmune’s human immunity map is a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information for the development of multiplex diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The company was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors such as Illumina Ventures, LabCorp, and Merck. For more information visit serimmune.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
