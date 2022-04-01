DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 1, 2022--
The "Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) Drugs In Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 pipeline Target constitutes close to 10 molecules. Out of which approximately 10 molecules are developed by Companies.
Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) - Serine/threonine-protein kinase Pim-2 is an enzyme encoded by the PIM2. It is involved in cell survival and cell proliferation. It regulates cap-dependent protein translation in a mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1)-independent manner and in parallel to the PI3K-Akt pathway.
It mediates survival signaling through phosphorylation of BAD, which induces release of the anti-apoptotic protein Bcl-X (L)/BCL2L1. It promotes cell survival in response to a variety of proliferative signals via positive regulation of the I-kappa-B kinase/NF-kappa-B cascade.
The report 'Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 - Drugs In Development, 2022' outlays comprehensive information on the Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.
It also reviews key players involved in Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 1, 6 and 2 respectively.
Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology which include indications Hematological Tumor, Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), Myelofibrosis, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), Bladder Cancer, Breast Cancer, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Colon Cancer, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Multiple Myeloma (Kahler Disease), Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Myeloproliferative Disorders, Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma, Pancreatic Cancer, Post-Essential Thrombocythemia Myelofibrosis (Post-ET MF), Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF), Prostate Cancer, Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, Solid Tumor and Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1)
- The report reviews Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Report Coverage
Overview
Therapeutics Development
- Products under Development by Stage of Development
- Products under Development by Therapy Area
- Products under Development by Indication
- Products under Development by Companies
Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Mechanism of Action
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Amgen Inc
- Incyte Corp
- Inflection Biosciences Ltd
- NewBay Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc
- Yakult Honsha Co Ltd
- Zovis Pharmaceuticals
Drug Profiles
- GDC-0570 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- History of Events
- IBL-100 - Drug Profile
- INCB-53914 - Drug Profile
- JP-11646 - Drug Profile
- LGB-321 - Drug Profile
- Small Molecule to Inhibit PIM1 and PIM2 for Hematological Tumors - Drug Profile
- Small Molecule to Inhibit PIM1, PIM2 and PIM3 for Solid Tumors and Hematological Tumors - Drug Profile
- Small Molecules to Inhibit PIM1 and PIM2 for Oncology - Drug Profile
- Small Molecules to Inhibit PIM2 for Oncology - Drug Profile
- TP-3654 - Drug Profile
Dormant Products
Discontinued Products
Product Development Milestones
Featured News & Press Releases
- Apr 10, 2021: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology presents on TP-3654 at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I 2021
- May 29, 2020: Tolero Pharmaceuticals presents findings from first clinical studies evaluating investigational agent TP-3654 in patients with advanced solid tumors at ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting 2020
- Apr 06, 2020: Boston Biomedical announces first patient dosed in phase 1 study of investigational agent TP-3654 in patients with myelofibrosis
- May 14, 2019: Tolero Pharmaceuticals announces first patient dosed in phase 1 study of investigational agent TP-3654 in patients with advanced solid tumors
- Oct 23, 2017: Tolero Pharma To Present Preclinical Data Supporting Development of Cancer Drug Candidate TP-3654 for Myc-dependent Triple Negative Breast Cancer
- Oct 05, 2017: Tolero Pharma to Deliver Keynote Presentations at 9th International Conference on Leukemia and Hematologic Oncology
- Jun 30, 2014: Tolero's PIM Kinase Inhibitor Demonstrates Promising Activity in Preclinical Models of Urothelial Carcinoma
- Apr 04, 2014: Roswell Park to Present Findings on Jasco Pharmaceuticals' Novel PIM Inhibitor at AACR 2014
Appendix
