ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on October 17, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, October 17, 2022 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until October 31, 2022.
About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Piedmont, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.
More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.
