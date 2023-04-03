BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 3, 2023--
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS), bank holding company of ServisFirst Bank, announces that it has been ranked 21 st on S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2022 Top 50 Public Banks. S&P Global Market Intelligence ranks US public banks by financial performance and are limited to banks with greater than $10 billion in total assets. Rankings were based on three major categories, using calendar-year data as well as GAAP data unless otherwise noted: growth, weighted at 35%; profitability, weighted at 35%; and safety and soundness, weighted at 30%.
“ServisFirst is proud to be ranked on S&P Global Market Intelligence’s esteemed 2022 Top 50 Public Banks list,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “We are thankful to have had a strong year and are honored to be recognized amongst other top banks across the United States.”
S&P Global Market Intelligence launched the rankings in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. The division ranks institutions based on returns, growth and efficiency but places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.
ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $14 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.
ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.
