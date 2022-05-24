BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications will participate in the upcoming Citi Lithium and Battery Virtual Day conference on May 26, 2022. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Qichao Hu, will be presenting as well as participating in group meetings at the conference.
SES’s presentation is scheduled for 12:30 PM – 1:05 PM ET on Thursday May 26, 2022. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via this link: https://kvgo.com/citi-2022-lithium-and-battery-virtual-day/ses-ai-corp-may or by visiting the Investor Relations section of SES’s website at investors.ses.ai. A replay of the event will be available about 12 hours after the event ends.
About SES
SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as Solid Energy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/
SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
