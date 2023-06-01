SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Virtual mental health company Sesh is pleased to announce that Lauren Sumrell, a 12-year healthcare industry veteran, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In her new role, Sumrell will oversee clinical services delivery, network operations, member support, client success, revenue growth and data operations.
Sesh is a mental health platform that provides virtual group support that's accessible, affordable and supportive. Vetted, licensed therapists facilitate the group sessions. Top employers around the world use Sesh to support growing mental health demands within their organizations.
As VP of Clinical Operations, Sumrell grew the clinical network by 90% and expanded the breadth of clinically programmed session topics to the widest in the industry. Her extensive experience in the telemedicine vertical positions her well for a continued positive impact as the Sesh COO.
“We have more than doubled our enterprise revenue from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023 and have grown our clinical operations to support some of the largest organizations in the word. We support employees on the same day that they need to see a therapist – without wait times. This is largely thanks to the strength of our clinical network,” said Vittoria Lecomte, CEO & Founder of Sesh.
Sumrell remarked that she is honored to partner with Lecomte in Sesh’s mission to make mental healthcare affordable and accessible to all. "Sesh is in a state of hyper-growth and it is critical for us to operate like a mature but gritty team," said Sumrell. "I am looking forward to achieving big goals here at Sesh and anticipate that our successes will only multiply as we bring the power of group support to more and more people."
Sumrell resides in NC with her husband and two daughters.
About Sesh
Sesh is an affordable and easy-to-use mental health platform for online support groups led by licensed therapists. Its mission is to revolutionize and destigmatize mental health support by empowering connection and healing through community—virtually. Sesh is available as a benefit through employer-sponsored packages and also direct-to-consumers. Monthly subscriptions give members unlimited access to one-hour peer support sessions led by licensed therapists on a variety of topics. Session topics vary according to condition, community, or modality and include topics such as Anxiety Support, Inner Healing for Women of Color, and Art Therapy. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
