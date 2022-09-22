DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. ( Sevan ) has been recognized as a Best Workplace in Construction by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.
Sevan, a global leader in innovative program management for clients with multiple sites, is ranked #20 on the construction industry list. Sevan provides experienced and qualified in-house teams for retail, restaurant and government clients’ project lifecycles. Sevan also focuses on at-risk commercial construction via pre-construction services, estimating, construction management, general contracting and trade procurement.
The Best Workplaces in Construction award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 25,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the construction industry. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience.
“Our wonderful people—especially those working on sites to deliver construction services for our outstanding clients—have truly carried the day in terms of earning us this award,” said Jim Evans, Founder and CEO of Sevan. “This honor is a direct result of our team’s exemplary work.”
The Best Workplaces in Construction is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Construction.”
Sevan offers solutions for clients along a part of or the entire project lifecycle including:
1) Program Management; 2) Technology & Data Analytics; 3) Real Estate & Development Services; 4) Civil, Zoning & Permitting; 5) Surveys & Facility Assessments; 6) Architecture & Engineering and 7) Construction Services.
“I am incredibly proud to be part of a team that works to construct vitally important projects with our valued clients and partners,” said Aaron Reisinger, Senior Vice President, Operations who leads Sevan’s Construction Services. “From our boots-on-the-ground team members at construction sites to those working in the office at our headquarters—delivering excellence to our clients is a collective team effort and prioritized every day by our people.”
In 2022, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work® for the 9th consecutive year. Also in 2022, Sevan ranked No. 36 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)’s Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 57 on ENR’s Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. In 2021, Sevan ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for the 4th consecutive year and earned the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan.
About Sevan
Sevan is an innovative global leader in design, program management, construction services and data analytics for organizations with multiple sites. Sevan puts capital to work— creating speed and scale —via dramatically enhanced efficiencies and accelerated schedules for high-quality program rollouts to maximize ROI. We partner with some of the world’s biggest brands and serve the unique needs of clients in the restaurant, retail and government spaces to create value. Sevan’s team spans across four countries and 40 states. As an extension of your team, our in-house experts manage capital improvement initiatives through every step of a program’s lifecycle.
Sevan helps iconic brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the United States and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois and has an international office in London.
Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients’ businesses. Sevan strategically guides worldwide brands—including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amazon, Amtrak, BP, Carbon Health, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, Department of Veteran Affairs, Focus Brands, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Inspire Brands, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald’s, Motor Fuel Group, Office Depot, Popeyes, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash and Yum! Brands—through their entire turnkey program lifecycle. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan’s inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 25,000 retail stores, 17,000 restaurants and 32,000 healthcare sites. The team has also completed more than 32,000 surveys, totaling more than 1 billion square feet.
Sevan recently officially became a Veteran Owned Business via the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ (VBE) from the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan’s people and clients.
To learn more about Sevan’s offerings, visit www.sevansolutions.com.
For more information, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 708.723.3849 or via e-mail at hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com.
