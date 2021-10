Sevan ouvre la voie dans le domaine de la rénovation des sites de soins de santé au détail

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) has positively impacted millions of lives worldwide through the implementation of customized, end-to-end turnkey solutions for 28,000 retail healthcare client sites. Sevan — a global leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics — extends services to pharmacies, COVID testing centers, hospitals, wellness clinics, kidney dialysis centers, veterinary clinics, tele-med centers and dental facilities for varying clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies.