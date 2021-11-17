Seven-year-old Patient Jacob Ortiz Celebrates One Year Seizure Free with Medical Cannabis

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, continues its patient-centric advocacy and awareness series, Advocates for Cannabis in Texas (ACT), to observe National Epilepsy Awareness Month. ACT highlights Texans who have found relief and comfort through TXOG’s medicine—patients like Jacob Ortiz, a 7-year-old who has achieved one year without a seizure as a result of TXOG’s medical cannabis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005442/en/
Jacob Ortiz reached his one year anniversary free from seizures with the help of medical cannabis. The 7-year-old visited Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation’s facility in Austin, Texas to mark the occasion. (Photo courtesy of Kaleigh Koch)
Diagnosed with epilepsy at 3 years old, Ortiz would experience erratic, unpredictable seizure clusters, each lasting 20 minutes. The seizures required days of recuperation and limited Ortiz from participating in his favorite activities and playing sports. Ortiz was prescribed several medications without improvement and continued enduring uncontrollable bouts of seizures. Meanwhile, his parents learned about medical cannabis as an option for seizure control and that it was available in Texas for qualifying patients under the state’s Compassionate Use Program. Ortiz was prescribed TXOG’s medicine at 5 years old and quickly saw results—without dangerous side effects—leading him to his latest milestone of one year free from seizures.
“Reaching one year without a seizure is a life-changing milestone for our family and has given us hope for Jacob’s future,” said Ortiz’s mother, Kaleigh Koch. “Epilepsy was limiting, but TXOG’s medicine is working and we’re maintaining a level of seizure control we didn’t have before. Jacob is excited and lit up recently as he confidently told us, ‘When my epilepsy is done I’ll play football,’ a dream we weren’t sure would be possible until now. We’re grateful that medical cannabis is a natural treatment option—without side effects—and we know that it can provide hope to others also navigating epilepsy.”
As advocates for medical cannabis, Ortiz’s family wants Texans to understand and learn about the cannabis plant and its benefits, especially for those whom it could help like their son. According to an estimate by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 292,900 Texans were suffering from active epilepsy cases in 2015.
“We’re proud of Jacob’s success story and that the power and truth of the plant enabled him to accomplish seizure freedom for more than a year—an incredible milestone for a person living with epilepsy,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “This National Epilepsy Awareness Month, we’re highlighting medical cannabis’ ability to help Texans still struggling with symptoms from the disorder. TXOG works closely with prescribers, patients and families to develop high-quality, consistent products they can count on to find relief. As Jacob’s family discovered, there’s a natural alternative to addressing seizures and TXOG is here to help on every step of the journey.”
TXOG’s gummies, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com, at their dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient patient pick-up locations in North Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.
About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) is the leading licensed medical marijuana producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TXOG is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005442/en/
CONTACT: Emma Chase
512-917-4319
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH CHILDREN FAMILY CONSUMER
SOURCE: Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/17/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/17/2021 09:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005442/en