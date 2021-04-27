CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Residents were displaced and three people were hurt in a 24-unit apartment building fire that spread to several floors, firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire, said.
The fire alarm went off at about 11:40 p.m. Monday. One resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Concord authorities said two firefighters were hurt. One was treated for second-degree burns and the other hurt his knee.
The building suffered severe damage and none of the units were able to be reoccupied, firefighters said.
Crews from Boscawen, Bow, Chichester, Franklin, Loudon, and Pembroke assisted in fighting the fire.
The fire remains under investigation, and does not appear to be related to any other recent fires in the city.