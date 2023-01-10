FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — At least 25 migrants came ashore on Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday evening, just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he activated the Florida National Guard in response to a recent increase in landings in South Florida.
The migrants landed in the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m., Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson, said in an email.
“We currently have several detained and have located the boat,” Liening said shortly before 7 p.m.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials were also at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available.
DeSantis’ office announced the activation of the Florida National Guard on Friday, citing recent landings of over 400 people at Dry Tortugas National Park on New Year’s weekend and a group of 45 migrants who landed Thursday in the Keys.
The governor’s order declared a state of emergency in Florida and said the number of people attempting to reach the United States and the interdictions in and around Florida “have risen to alarming levels not seen in decades.”
As of Tuesday, “over 300 vessels have been identified for removal accounting for 299 landings and 5,184 migrants,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release.
Between 100 and 150 National Guardsmen will be deployed as part of DeSantis’ order to help U.S. Coast Guard and state officials, while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has two boats patrolling and helping federal officials respond to landings and 15 officers to help in Marathon and Key West.
“The first wave” of Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials arrived in the Florida Keys on Saturday and more will “continue as necessary,” the Division of Emergency Management said.
Florida Highway Patrol deployed 25 troopers, two aircraft and one bus under the new order.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday night whether Florida National Guard officials or other state resources responded to the landing in Fort Lauderdale.
©2023 South Florida Sun Sentinel. Visit at sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.