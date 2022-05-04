DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The "Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Severe Hypertriglyceridemia- Epidemiology Forecast-2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia, diagnosed prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia, severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia, and etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of severe hypertriglyceridemia scenario of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2019 to 2032.
Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
- Total prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM were found to be approximately 154,013,879 in 2021. These cases are expected to increase by 2032 at a CAGR of 0.4% during the study period (2019-2032).
- Among 7MM, the United States has the highest prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia with 67,562,886 cases in 2021.
- Assessments as per the analysts show that total diagnosed prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM were approximately 69,306,246 in 2021.
- The total diagnosed prevalent cases of severe hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM were observed to be 3,465,312 in 2021. These cases are expected to increase during the forecasted period (2022-2032).
- The highest diagnosed prevalent cases of severe hypertriglyceridemia were observed in the US as compared to EU-5 and Japan in the year 2021 and these cases are expected to increase in the forecast period.
- Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of severe hypertriglyceridemia with 365,335 cases, followed by the UK with 277,161 cases in 2021. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.
- In Japan, 563,272 diagnosed prevalent cases of were recorded in the year 2021, accounting for 16.25% in 7MM.
- As per the publisher's assessment, for severe hypertriglyceridemia, the etiology-specific distribution of the disease suggests secondary type predominance in the US.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia, explaining its symptoms, grading, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches.
- The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.
- The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.
- The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM, a total number of prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia, diagnosed prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia, severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of hypertriglyceridemia, and etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of severe hypertriglyceridemia
Report Highlights
- 11-Year Forecast of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
- The 7MM Coverage
- Total Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia
- Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia
- Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia
- Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk and Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Patient Overview at a Glance
3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia in 2019
3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia in 2032
4. Executive Summary of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
5.2. Metabolism of Triglyceride-Rich Lipoproteins
5.3. Causes and Risk Factors of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
5.4. Signs and Symptoms of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
5.5. Diagnosis of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
5.5.1. Guidelines for the Diagnosis of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
5.5.2. Diagnosis Algorithm
6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Methodology of Epidemiology
6.3. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
6.3.1. Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia
6.3.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia
6.3.3. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia
6.3.4. Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
6.4. Total Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM
6.5. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM
6.6. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia in the 7MM
6.7. The United States
6.7.1. Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia in the United States
6.7.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia in the United States
6.7.3. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia in the United States
6.7.4. Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia in the United States
6.8. Major Five European Countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK)
6.8.1. Germany
6.8.2. France
6.8.3. Italy
6.8.4. Spain
6.8.5. The United Kingdom
6.9. Japan
7. Patient Journey
8. KOL Views
9. Appendix
