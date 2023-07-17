GARDEN CITY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
Seviroli Foods LLC (“Seviroli”), an existing portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”) and leading manufacturer of frozen pasta and other food products and importer of specialty foods, announced that it has acquired Mama Rosie’s Company, Inc. (“Mama Rosie’s” or the “Company”), a second-generation family-owned manufacturer of frozen pasta products primarily in the Northeastern United States.
The Seviroli and Mama Rosie’s partnership creates a stronger enterprise with enhanced scale, a robust product portfolio and a diversified customer base. The combined resources and capabilities of Seviroli and Mama Rosie’s provide a significant opportunity for the platform to scale organically and accelerate growth while ensuring the highest levels of product quality, safety and innovation. Nick Sardo, CEO and owner of Mama Rosie’s, will continue with the go-forward company in a senior advisor capacity. Both teams will work together diligently to ensure a seamless transition that minimizes any potential disruption to customers, employees and other stakeholders.
“Nick and his management team have achieved excellent growth at Mama Rosie’s while staying true to the Company’s core focus of manufacturing high-quality pasta and maintaining outstanding customer service. Our combination with Mama Rosie’s is exciting and allows us to reinforce our commitment to delivering superior products and services to our customers and exciting ideas for this category,” commented Paul Vertullo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seviroli.
Nick Sardo added, “We are happy to be partnering with the Seviroli team and believe that both Mama Rosie’s and Seviroli share mutual foundations in consistently delivering excellent products to our customer partners. The opportunity to move forward with Paul and the rest of his team to execute upon our collective business and growth strategy is truly exciting.”
“Nick and the Mama Rosie’s team have done a fantastic job in establishing the Company as a leading brand in its markets. The Seviroli and Mama Rosie’s teams are eager to unlock the new growth opportunities available to the combined company. We believe the business will be well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers and consumers, offering them an exceptional culinary and purchasing experience across the expanded portfolio of brands,” said Aileen Wang, Vice President of Mill Point.
About Seviroli Foods
Seviroli is a leading manufacturer of frozen pasta and other food products based in Garden City, NY. Seviroli manufactures products for the foodservice, club and grocery/retail channels, offering a variety of items including ravioli, tortellini, stuffed shells, manicotti, short cut pastas and other products. Seviroli operates out of three manufacturing facilities in the New York Metro area with the capability to serve customers nationally. Seviroli also imports specialty food products under its Vertullo brand, importing over 150 items from 19 countries, including pasta, rice, sauces, oils, truffles, and other fresh and frozen goods. Vertullo supplies products to Seviroli as well as third-party foodservice, retail and e-commerce trade customers. For more information, please visit www.seviroli.com.
About Mama Rosie’s
Mama Rosie’s is a family-owned manufacturer of frozen pasta products in the Northeastern U.S., supplying a wide range of specialty filled and non-filled frozen pastas to a diverse customer base. Since its founding in 1976, Mama Rosie’s has used high quality, all-natural ingredients as the foundation of its Italian-focused product portfolio. The Company maintains a strong brand identity in its core markets with long-standing customer relationships in the grocery / retail channel. Mama Rosie’s is headquartered in the Greater Boston area with facilities in Charlestown, MA and Woburn, MA. For more information, please visit www.mamarosies.com.
About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.
