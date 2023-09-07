DALLAS — The Supreme Court of Texas denied the latest appeal made by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ team in the 2020 personal injury lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, clearing the path for the case to be heard by a jury.
The lawsuit, originally filed in a Dallas County Court, was dismissed in February 2022 but a state appellate court reversed that decision this past February, allowing it to continue.
The supreme court’s decision is in response to an appeal made on Jones’ behalf in May, according to court documents filed online Tuesday.
The lawsuit stems from an alleged incident on Sept. 16, 2018, at AT&T Stadium. The February 2023 appeals court decision said the woman claims Jones “kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent.”
The lawsuit was initially against Jones and the Dallas Cowboys Football Club, saying team officials “knew or should have known of Jones’s misconduct.” The National Football League was also later added as a defendant but it is not listed on the most updated complaint.
The woman, identified in the court documents only as J.G., said in the lawsuit that the incident caused her to suffer “severe emotional distress,” “psychological pain and suffering” and medical expenses.
J.G. is looking forward to having her day in court now, her attorney Thomas Daniel Bowers told The Dallas Morning News on Thursday.
“My client is very excited for herself and sex abuse victims from around the world to finally get some justice from the court and have a jury hear the case,” he said.
Bowers said the court’s recent decision means a new trial date will be set in a Dallas County district court.
“He’s going to be held accountable,” Bowers said of Jones. “There’s no more dodging or delaying. It’s time for justice.”
An attorney for Jones and the team could not immediately be reached Thursday morning.
In a previous court-filed response, Jones denied the accusations by J.G. and called them “malicious and hurtful.”
Jones is also in the midst of legal battle in which a judge ordered him in December to take a paternity test to establish whether he is the biological father of a 26-year-old woman who sued him earlier last year. His attorneys filed a notice of appeal soon after.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.