LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
A West Side Story Burlesque Show, AIDS Healthcare Foundation ’s (AHF) original take on the classic Broadway musical, is back for two nights only this weekend at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The free, hour-long dance celebration of safer sex features international burlesque sensation Jake Dupree, Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar, and actress/dancer Sharon Ferguson, who starred in the Prince video for “Pussy Control” – the song she performs in this program.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718013301/en/
Tickets are free for both Friday, July 21 st and Saturday, July 22 nd performances and are available online at AHFEvents.org.
WHAT:
A West Side Story Burlesque Show: A Safer Sex Celebration
WHO:
Jake Dupree, Carmit Bachar, Sharon Ferguson, and a full cast of sexy dancers
WHEN:
Friday, July 21 st and Saturday, July 22 nd
TIME:
Doors open at 7pm. Show begins at 8pm (1 hour).
WHERE:
Saban Theatre 8440 Wilshire Boulevard Beverly Hills, CA 90211
COST:
Free. Tickets available through AHFEvents.org
AHF is the world’s largest HIV and AIDS healthcare organization, and encouraging safer sex is part of its ongoing mission to promote sexual health and wellness and help prevent the spread of all sexually transmitted infections (STIs). “A West Side Story Burlesque Show” uses spectacular dance numbers and fun musical parodies to help normalize conversation around safer sex. “A West Side Story Burlesque Show: A Safer Sex Celebration” returns to Los Angeles after a successful, three-city tour last February in celebration of International Condom Day (February 13 th ).
AHF now has more than 1.7 million lives in care around the world and distributes five million free condoms annually.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718013301/en/
CONTACT: Ged Kenslea, AHF Senior Communications Director
(323) 791-5526
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AIDS HEALTH ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS CONSUMER PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT ADVOCACY GROUP OPINION CELEBRITY PHILANTHROPY INFECTIOUS DISEASES LGBTQ+ FOUNDATION THEATRE MUSIC
SOURCE: AIDS Healthcare Foundation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/18/2023 07:35 PM/DISC: 07/18/2023 07:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718013301/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.