SFW Capital Partners, LP (“SFW”), a specialized private equity firm focused on the industrial and life sciences technology sector, today announced the promotions of three Vice Presidents, Xiu Li Dong, Gianluigi Sepe, and Andrew Cialino, to Principal, and Senior Associate Rahul Basu to Vice President.
“These well-deserved promotions reflect SFW’s commitment to attracting and developing top talent,” said Roger Freeman, Co-Founder and Partner of SFW. “We are honored to recognize Xiu Li, Gianluigi, Andrew, and Rahul and their contributions to our firm, and we look forward to their growth in the years to come. The growth of SFW will continue to be driven by our team-oriented culture and, following the many achievements of this past year, we look forward to building on our momentum in 2022.”
Ms. Dong joined SFW Capital Partners in 2017 and she currently serves as a Board Member of SFW portfolio companies Act, Captify, Devada, RDI Technologies, and Pion. She was actively involved in previous investments such as DaySmart Software. Prior to joining SFW, she was an Associate at H.I.G. Capital.
Mr. Sepe joined SFW Capital Partners in 2013, and he currently serves as a Board Member of SFW portfolio companies Caron, Filtec, Granite River Labs, RDI Technologies, and Pion. He was actively involved with previous investments such as AGDATA and Spectro Scientific, where he served as a Board Member. Prior to joining SFW, he worked at Hamilton Lane, where he focused on private equity investments.
Mr. Cialino joined SFW Capital Partners in 2017 to lead SFW's deal origination and marketing activities. As SFW’s Head of Business Development, he has helped the firm build its business development engine and source several platform and add-on investments. He previously was the Head of Sales at Axial, the leading deal network for middle market M&A professionals.
Mr. Basu joined SFW Capital Partners in 2018 and currently works with the firm's investment in GLG, Greenshades Software, and Micromeritics. He was previously an investment banking analyst at Wells Fargo Securities.
About SFW Capital Partners, LP
SFW Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on building market leading companies in the industrial and life sciences technology sector. SFW partners with profitable founder and family-owned companies and provides its capital, resources, and network to make significant growth-oriented investments and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.sfwcap.com.
