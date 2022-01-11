SG ECHO Selected to Design and Create RV, Camping and Glamping Units in Tandem with HTR Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that SG ECHO has been selected by HTR Investors for full suite architectural consulting and engineering services to build RV and Glamping units. These will be built with the intention to deliver to various campground sites across the U.S. The design build contract is for approximately 150 units.
Park City, Utah, an HTR Investors Glamping & RV target location. (Photo: VisitUtah.com)
HTR Investors is a vertically integrated real estate investment company, formed with the focus in mind to consolidate within the highly fragmented RV and camping industry. HTR is an affiliate of The Davis Companies (“TDC”), which was founded in 1976. TDC is an experienced institutional real estate investor that has purchased or developed approximately $4 billion dollars of institutional quality real estate.
“We’re pleased to be working with HTR Investors on its exciting endeavors into the creative RV, camping and glamping space,” Paul Galvin, Chairman & CEO of SG Blocks explained. “This collaboration is a fantastic use of our technology, and we anticipate an innovative and fruitful working relationship.”
According to Grand View Research, the global glamping market size is expected to reach USD $5.41 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.
“SG Blocks has developed a unique and scalable product that we feel fits well with our internal goals towards sustainability and low impact development, and that supports and embraces the communities we engage,” Minh Tran, Managing Partner with HTR commented.
Initial locations will focus on destinations such as Moab, UT, Estes Park, CO, the Berkshires, MA, the NY Adirondacks, Egg Harbor, WI, and Kerrville, TX. “We knew from our initial consultation with HTR Investors that their vision of interactive, unique, experiential properties that are sustainable and nomadic in nature aligned with ours,” Perry Ludy, Sales and Business Development Consultant with SG Blocks stated. “With this, these initial selected locations are only growing in popularity, and we’re pleased to be a part of that.”
Units will be built at the SG ECHO factory in Durant, OK. You can learn more about HTR Investors by visiting their website. The Company will provide further updates on building timelines as available.
