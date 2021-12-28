PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021--
Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) is pleased to announce that SGA CPAs & Consultants LLP, based in Bend, Oregon, will be merging with the firm. The merger took effect December 15, 2021.
“We are thrilled to be merging with such an incredible firm. The quality of the people and strong cultural fit was really the driving factor behind this decision,” said SSF Managing Partner John Sensiba. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand into the Central Oregon market. It’s a growing region with a large agricultural market and a burgeoning venture capital and technology market, which have been key client groups for us.”
SGA CPAs & Consultants LLP, a small public accounting firm, was founded in 1989 in Bend, Oregon. They offer accounting, tax preparation and consulting services to high-net-worth individuals and privately held businesses in a variety of industries.
“Merging with a larger firm will afford increased opportunities for our clients and staff, allowing access to resources and specialists beyond our current capacity,” said SGA Partner Amber Yates. “We can now tap into the larger bank of knowledge and services SSF can provide. Finding a firm that shares our values and culture was important for us and, as a Certified B Corp, SSF definitely checks that box.”
SSF will retain the Bend, Oregon office, expanding their presence in the state and adding to their four existing offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The combined firm will retain the name Sensiba San Filippo LLP.
About Sensiba San Filippo
With 40 years of experience, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) ranks among the region’s top 20 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax, consulting, and sustainability services, the Firm has a regional focus with global expertise. As a member of Morison Global Limited, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports their clients’ global business needs in over 80 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, the Firm has offices in San Mateo, San Jose, and Fresno. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.
