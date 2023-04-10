SGH Strengthens Leadership Team

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH ) today announced the appointment of Michael Wellman as the Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. Wellman will lead the company’s worldwide Human Resources organization with a focus on developing and executing employee programs centered on engaging and motivating teams to drive the company’s strategic priorities.
Michael Wellman has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer for SMART Global Holdings (SGH). (Photo: Business Wire)
“At SGH, our core values start with putting our people first,” said SGH CEO Mark Adams. “We are excited to have Michael join our team and I am confident that his vast experience, strong leadership skills, and commitment to driving positive change within organizations will further strengthen our culture as we continue on our transformation journey.”
Wellman has over two decades of extensive experience driving organizational success through engaging employees. Before joining SGH, he held various executive leadership roles in human resources, including at TTEC, WellCare Health Plans, and Sitel Corporation. In these roles, Wellman developed and successfully executed forward-thinking employee-focused strategies to attract, retain, and motivate employees across the globe.
“I am excited to join SGH at a dynamic time in its evolution,” said Wellman. “Importantly, it has become absolutely clear to me that SGH values its people -- I look forward to focusing on creating and executing forward-thinking employee programs.”
About SMART Global Holdings – SGH
At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers. Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.
Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.
