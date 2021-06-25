CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Friday asked the Biden administration for help to support New Hampshire family planning clinics because of a gap in grant funding and a newly passed state budget that she said “grossly underfunds" the program.
The Biden administration has begun to undo a Trump-era policy that required federally funded clinics to financially and physically separate themselves from facilities that provide abortions.
In her letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Shaheen, a Democrat, said that the reversal, which would restore eligibility for seven of the nine New Hampshire family planning providers, is unlikely to be resolved before late fall or early winter.
That, and the state budget passed by the Republican-led Legislature on Thursday, which doesn't take into account the lapse of federal funds, creates a shortfall that threatens access to health care for more than 16,000 women in New Hampshire, she said. Gov. Chris Sununu signed the budget into law on Friday.
“I strongly urge you to work with me and the affected providers in my state to help find an interim funding solution," she wrote.