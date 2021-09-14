LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC (“Shamrock Capital”), a Los Angeles-based investment firm, today announces that Leah Hiraoka and Rosemary Bradley have joined the team as Senior Vice President – Head of Investor Relations & Marketing and Senior Vice President – Legal & Compliance, respectively.
Leah joins Shamrock Capital from Canyon Partners, LLC, where she was Senior Vice President in the Business Development & Marketing group focusing on US institutional investor relationships and oversaw global Operational Due Diligence. She previously worked at William Morris Endeavor Entertainment in the Business Affairs department. Leah graduated from University of California, Santa Barbara and is a CAIA Charterholder.
Rosemary joins Shamrock Capital from Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where she focused on strategic transactions including mergers and acquisitions, majority and minority investments, financings and joint ventures in its Los Angeles, New York and London offices. Rosemary obtained her law degree and master’s in law from the University of Cambridge, U.K.
“We are thrilled to have Leah and Rosemary join the team on the heels of recently raising our two newest funds, $1 billion Shamrock Capital Growth Fund V and our inaugural $196 million Shamrock Capital Debt Opportunities Fund I. The depth of their combined expertise is perfectly suited to guide and assist us in our continued growth,” stated Steve Royer, Partner of Shamrock Capital.
About Shamrock Capital
Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $3.8 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments and entertainment intellectual property rights ownership. Shamrock Capital was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. Shamrock Capital’s current private equity investments include Ad Results Media, Adweek, Appetize, Bayard Advertising, Branded Cities, Canopy Spectrum, DeCurtis, Excel Sports Management, Iyuno-SDI Group, Learn on Demand Systems, Maple Media, Mobilitie, Omega Wireless, Pixellot, and Wpromote. In addition, Shamrock Capital owns a diversified portfolio of premium content consisting of an economic interest in over 800 films, over 1,000 television episodes, and over 20,000 music compositions. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.
