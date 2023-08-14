RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
ShareFile, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, today announced the release of ShareFile® for Legal, a secure, collaborative client experience solution that allows law firms to create unparalleled client experiences. The latest ShareFile solution features can help expedite client onboarding and document-heavy workflows. It also enhances security protections to empower legal professionals to protect critical business and client personal identifiable information (PII) without burdening IT teams.
Law firms today face unique challenges in managing tasks and assignments around client matters, with data showing that 75% of legal professionals spend 20 hours or more per week on non-client-facing billable work. ShareFile’s new offerings directly address these pain points for legal professionals, allowing them to seamlessly onboard clients, efficiently manage documents across caseloads, reduce effort around non-billable work to support profitability, and, ultimately, deliver an exceptional client experience.
“With the number of repeatable processes and document-heavy caseloads, legal work quickly becomes tedious and time-consuming,” said David Le Strat, senior vice president, product and technology, ShareFile. “As a trusted partner to law firms, ShareFile is committed to empowering our clients with a unified and secure solution that amplifies their capabilities and enriches the client experience. Our enhanced platform addresses the unique challenges law firms face, streamlining task management, increasing security, and driving efficiency for all legal services.”
ShareFile’s all-in-one solution includes:
- Security Threat Detection Alerts: Receive proactive insights into content security threats with suggested actions for mitigating threats, enabling employees and admins to mitigate security risks when handling client documents without affecting workflow productivity.
- Task Management: Easily assign tasks to ensure specific documents are supplied quickly and easily without the use of email, with automated notifications on value-add activity like:
- Task tracking, which allows firms to easily track the status of tasks that are related to client matters, including whether they are in progress, completed, overdue, or yet to start.
- Client updates, which allow firms to provide prompt updates to clients by having a single view of all tasks and work being done for their specific matters.
- Native Integrations with QuickBooks and Salesforce: Integration of prospective client data with Salesforce and QuickBooks, eliminating manual data entry and duplicate efforts by automatically syncing prospective client data, saving time and reducing errors.
This announcement follows a series of product enhancements ShareFile introduced earlier this year, including expedited client onboarding, secure document management and collaboration, and automated workflows to save time and enable firms to stay on top of a growing client list.
“Maybe 30% of our people are in the office every day, so being able to collaborate is a big deal, but also being able to collaborate better with clients because they don’t come into the office anymore is a big deal to us,” said Christopher J. Edwards, systems administrator at an Arizona legal firm and a ShareFile customer.
For more information about the ShareFile for Legal solution click here.
About ShareFile
ShareFile, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, helps you deliver a modern client experience with collaboration and workflow technology that is secure, easy to use, and made to fit your organization. Designed with highly regulated industries in mind, ShareFile offers a secure, digital solution to simplify workflows and improve collaboration. ShareFile works with your existing technologies, and gives you added visibility, speed, and efficiency without having to sacrifice security. www.sharefile.com
ShareFile and the ShareFile logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Cloud Software Group, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
