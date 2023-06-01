RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
ShareFile®, the secure, collaborative client experience solution, today announced the release of ShareFile® for Accounting, designed with the unique needs of accounting professionals in mind. The new solution from ShareFile, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, improves client experiences by delivering simple, frictionless interactions; increasing the efficiency of accounting and tax professionals’ document-centric workflows; and simplifying collaboration to enhance visibility, organization, and providing secure document management and collaboration for engagements.
The accounting landscape is undergoing a significant shift driven by the embrace of a digital-first mindset. This transformation is fueled by a desire to deliver exceptional customer experiences, and 82% of accountants say technology is fostering more meaningful client interactions. These trends highlight the growing demand for modernized and elevated experiences that extend beyond the traditional scope of accounting services. ShareFile directly addresses the evolving demands of the accounting industry.
“The role of accountants today has changed as the industry is more focused than ever on client experience—their technology needs now extend far beyond filing, syncing, and sharing documents. Digital innovation has created huge new opportunities to enhance customer experience and simplify workflows,” said Kurt Heusner, general manager and senior vice president, ShareFile, a business unit of Cloud Software Group. “Modern accounting tools must blend seamlessly into accountants’ and auditors’ work, streamlining processes in a secure and easy-to-access way, and that’s what we’ve launched today. We’re excited to launch ShareFile for Accounting to provide accounting teams with industry-specific functionality that solves their pain points and enhances workflows, so teams can better serve and collaborate with clients.”
The new ShareFile for Accounting solution includes the following capabilities:
- Custom-Branded Portals: Streamline client engagement and collaboration with custom-branded client portals.
- Expedited Client Onboarding: Accelerate client agreements, like engagement letters, when starting a new service with auto-fill templates and built-in unlimited e-signature functionality with knowledge-based authentication (KBA) included to expedite repetitive document preparation.
- Optimized PBC List Processes: Simplify document request and collection workflows with a streamlined provided-by-client (PBC) list experience to reduce manual document gathering over unsecured email channels and accelerate service.
- Automated Workflows: Streamline repetitive tasks with workflow management and automation to save time and enable firms to stay on top of a growing client list.
- Secure Document Management and Collaboration: Enhance document collaboration with flexible and secure management of files that makes collaboration easy. ShareFile provides real-time document co-editing, file encryption, file sharing flexibility with content integrations, and comprehensive user permissions to support collaboration in a single solution.
“With document requests inside of engagement spaces, this really is focused for the client’s service as a whole,” said Jennifer Lorenzen, owner, LT CPAs & Company. “We can create more than one document request workflow all inside one unified place, keeping our service organized and focused on the client.”
For more information on ShareFile’s accounting solution, please visit https://www.sharefile.com/try/accounting-solution.
About ShareFile
ShareFile, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, helps you deliver a modern client experience with collaboration and workflow technology that is secure, easy to use, and made to fit your organization. Designed with highly regulated industries in mind, ShareFile offers a secure, digital solution to simplify workflows and improve collaboration. ShareFile works with your existing technologies, and gives you added visibility, speed, and efficiency without having to sacrifice security. www.sharefile.com
ShareFile and the ShareFile logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Cloud Software Group, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005400/en/
CONTACT: PAN Communications
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: ShareFile
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/01/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/01/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005400/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.