NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities law violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV).
If you currently own stock or options in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.
If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006103/en/
CONTACT: David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/17/2022 12:52 PM/DISC: 05/17/2022 12:52 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006103/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.