North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.