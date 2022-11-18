NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
Unite Health Share Ministries ™ (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry supporting Christian believers through member-to-member healthcare sharing memberships, proudly promotes "Brave, Bold, and Boundless." Presented and directed by Cancer Kinship, the Cancer Survivor fashion show is Sunday, November 20th, between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM at AV Irvine: 16500 Scientific, Irvine 92658. Standard Tickets are available for $125.00, and VIP Tickets are available for $225.00, with all tickets available online!
"Brave, Bold, and Boundless" features twenty-five amazing, inspirational and strong cancer survivors. For the first-time, the event is being held in-person, the previous two were held virtually. The fashion show offers a platform for survivors to tell their impactful stories, empowering and emotional for both the models and the audience. Attendees can expect fearless, confident, courageous cancer warriors rocking the runway, defying the odds in inspiring ways.
"Out of everything we've sparked through this fashion show, the one part that has been especially empowering is the friendships that have been formed," expressed Yolanda Origel, Executive Director of Cancer Kinship. "We focused on offering a platform for survivors to tell their stories and they've really become connected through the support, love and guidance of the relationships that have formed through this year's fashion show. Our models are ready to strut their stuff this Sunday with new confidence."
Cancer Kinship, an organization founded by UHSM Ambassador Yolanda Origel, affectionately called "Yoli," empowers courageous cancer warriors by sharing their stories, connecting in the community and building life-long friendships and support. Yoli is a superstar in her community, building others up through empowerment and storytelling; she connects resources, support and love to those in need. For those that want to make a lasting impact, or if they cannot attend the event, donate directly today online.
Based on a preventative, contemporary approach to healthcare, WeShare by UHSM shares in the modern-day costs associated with healthcare. With various partnerships and subscriptions, its members have access to programs that provide community support and quality healthcare and connect members with valuable resources, including nonprofit Cancer Kinship; mental health expert and author Brittney Moses; motivational speaker and extreme endurance cyclist Grant Lottering; podcast and ministry, the Female Athlete Mission ('The FAM,' ); and youth-centered, Fireside Ministry. Visit the WeShare by UHSM website for more information on the modern approach to healthcare, Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM).
ABOUT WESHARE BY UHSM
WeShare is presented by Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare sharing ministry. WeShare facilitates member-to-member healthcare sharing amongst Christians, serving as a connector and administrator of medical cost sharing through membership. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year and are NOT insurance plans. WeShare members can access prescription care through the expansive Rx network, providing members access at over 68,000 locations. WeShare members can also access care through 1.2 million Primary Care Providers (PCP), doctors, hospitals, and specialists in the PHCS® PPO Network. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, WeShare by UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The WeShare community is guided to share with Christian families to help fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, to foster a holistic approach to well-being, and to positively impact one’s community in a positive way.
The WeShare Mission is to unite the community of Christian believers, regardless of denomination or church affiliation, to identify, foster, and facilitate education, charitable outreach, programs, and services for the communities of like-minded religious individuals, those that desire to honor their individual, sincerely held religious beliefs, as set forth in the Bible, and to provide benevolence to others, as Christ did. The WeShare vision includes being a ministry that is sensitive to the temporal and spiritual needs of all people. WeShare aims to foster a united community of believers to care for each other and bear each other’s burdens. WeShare values align with a holistic, faith-based approach towards health care.
