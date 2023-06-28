NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2023--
SharkNinja, Inc. (“SharkNinja”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed separation and distribution of SharkNinja from JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited and a listing of SharkNinja’s ordinary shares. SharkNinja intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SN.”
When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained via the investor relations page on SharkNinja's website or by reaching out to IR@sharkninja.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. SharkNinja seeks to leverage its global, agile and cross-functional engineering know-how, product development and manufacturing expertise along with solutions-driven marketing to increase the efficiency, convenience and enjoyment of consumers’ daily tasks and improve everyday lives. SharkNinja has built two billion-dollar brands, Shark and Ninja, and has a proven track record of establishing leadership positions by disrupting numerous household product categories, including Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation and Other, which includes Home Environment and Beauty. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK).
