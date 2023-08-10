NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2023--
SharkNinja, Inc. (“SharkNinja” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 will be released on Thursday, August 24, 2023 before market open. The Company will host a live earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.
The link to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sharkninja.com. Those interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-4018 or 1-201-689-8471. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja is a diversified, global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. The Company seeks to leverage its global, agile and cross-functional engineering know-how, product development and manufacturing expertise along with solutions-driven marketing to increase the efficiency, convenience and enjoyment of consumers’ daily tasks and improve everyday lives. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the Company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive products to market, and developing one consumer solution after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. The Company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit ir.sharkninja.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810087232/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Arvind Bhatia, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
IR@sharkninja.comAnna Kate Heller
ICR
SharkNinja@icrinc.comMedia Relations:
Sarah McKinney
VP, Corporate Communications
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS OTHER RETAIL HARDWARE SPECIALTY TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: SharkNinja
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/10/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/10/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810087232/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.