SharkNinja Operating LLC, a subsidiary of JS Global (HKEX: 1691.HK) and an innovation leader in the consumer floor care industry, today announced that just two weeks after invalidating all asserted claims of three patents iRobot Corp. (iRobot) accused SharkNinja of infringing in a 2019 lawsuit, the Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB) has now invalidated all claims of the last patent remaining in that lawsuit.
Yesterday, the PTAB ruled that the asserted claims of U.S. patent number 8,418,303 titled “Cleaning Robot Roller Processing” are invalid. This was no surprise as the patent relates to basic vacuum brush roll technology dating back almost 100 years. In fact, the PTAB’s ruling relies in part on a patent from 1928. SharkNinja is pleased that the PTAB again agreed that another iRobot patent should never have been issued.
This is the fourth and final patent from iRobot’s 2019 lawsuit invalidated this month. As a result, all patents remaining in the lawsuit have been invalidated, thereby gutting iRobot’s ill-conceived effort to litigate SharkNinja out of the robotic vacuum cleaner market and limit consumer choice.
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark ® and Ninja ®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global (HKEX: 1691.HK) a leader in small household appliance innovation.
