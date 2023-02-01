NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--

Sharon Yeshaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Credit Suisse 24 th Annual Financial Services Forum which will be held in Key Biscayne, Florida on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005997/en/

CONTACT: Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430

Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

KEYWORD: FLORIDA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Morgan Stanley

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 02/01/2023 04:30 PM/DISC: 02/01/2023 04:31 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005997/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you