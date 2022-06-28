CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display markets, launched the brand-new PE456USL Entry Installation Projector today. This new model is made to accommodate tight rooms, specifically in museums, golf simulators, corporate offices and higher education classrooms.
The new projector, which will be part of Sharp/NEC’s PE Series, provides a short-throw, 4,500-lumen projection in areas where space is limited or where casting a shadow on the screen is a concern. The model’s 20,000-hour laser life is a huge benefit for companies and schools trying to get the most out of their projectors.
The PE456USL’s compact design also means shipping and installation costs will remain low, making it a great choice for tight budgets.
“The PE456USL short-throw, laser projector can make challenging applications simple with close projector placement and minimal shadowing,” said Ryan Pitterle, Senior Product Manager at Sharp/NEC. “It’s a great choice for any organization with limited space and in need of a reliable projector that produces impressive high resolution images. We can’t wait to see how the PE456USL opens new doors for projection across the country.”
As with all of Sharp/NEC’s laser projectors, the PE456USL is backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty which includes Instacare, Sharp/NEC’s replacement program. Also included is NaViset Administrator 2 software, designed to provide remote management and network based control.
To learn more about the PE456USL, visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us.
About Sharp NEC Display Solutions:
Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI-driven analytics. Sharp/NEC is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.
