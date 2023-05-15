ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2023--
Shell USA Inc. and the National Science Teaching Association today announced the recipients of the annual Shell Urban Science Educator Development Award. The awardees (listed below) were formally recognized for their achievement during an award ceremony at the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Atlanta.
Shell Urban Science Educator Development Awardees
- Roy Basa, CTE/Science Teacher, Twin Buttes Cyber Academy, Zuni, New Mexico
- Briana Clarke, Middle School Science Teacher, Envision Academy High School/Park Day School, Oakland, California
- Sharon Delesbore, Dean of Instruction P-Tech Health Science Program, Hightower High School, Missouri City, Texas
- Richard Embrick, STEM Teacher, David Crockett Middle School, Richmond, Texas
- Cecelia Gillam, Science Teacher, Hahnville High School, Boutte, Louisiana
- Maritha Green, STEM/Biology Teacher, Whidby Elementary School, Houston, Texas
- Kandice Taylor, Middle School Science Teacher, Brinkley Middle School, Jackson, Mississippi
“Diverse science teachers strive in challenging environments when they receive professional development that is inquiry-based and hands-on activities,” said Frazier Wilson, VP, Shell USA Company Foundation and Director, Workforce Development and Diversity Outreach. “Our investment in their development will increase the talent pipeline and their opportunity to participate in science leadership initiatives. Additionally, their participation strengthening recruitment and retention of technical and innovative talent from underrepresented groups that will help solve the unique problems of today’s world and its future.”
“The work our Shell Urban Science Educator Development Award winners are doing in the classroom is extraordinary,” said NSTA President Elizabeth Mulkerrin, Ed.D. “Their success as science educators is making a huge impact on our urban children by developing the skills and knowledge they need to become strong STEM leaders. This could not happen without the support of our partner Shell. They are truly committed to advancing science educators.”
Each of the teachers received $1,800 and expenses to attend NSTA’s National Conference on Science Education in Atlanta, which took place March 22–25.
More information about the Shell Urban Science Educator Development Award and the NSTA Teacher Awards Program can be found online at https://www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program.
About Shell USA Inc.
Shell USA Inc.’s commitment to community and social responsibility has been in place for more than 50 years. During this time, we have contributed more than a billion dollars to support community, health and welfare, environmental, arts and cultural activities, various educational initiatives, including minority education, and diversity and inclusiveness programs in Houston and the U.S.
About NSTA
The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or following NSTA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
