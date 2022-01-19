MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced today the arrival of Jim O’Driscoll as their newly appointed VP of sales.
Jim comes to Sherweb after a five-year tenure as the President of the Managed Service Provider (MSP), Commerx. His first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by the businesses that Sherweb serves empowers him to approach partners from a place of experience to find solutions that meet their particular needs. He also brings over 15 years of experience leading B2B sales across diversified telecommunications and IT domains.
“We are all very excited to have Jim join the team, he is uniquely positioned to help Sherweb in our mission to support our partners, as well as to lead our sales teams,” says Alain Brisson, Sherweb’s Chief Operating Officer. “He has a passion for sales, deep business acumen and is highly customer focused. We’ll be able to achieve great things with him on our executive leadership team.”
“I’m energized by my mandate, my new team and the opportunity to have such an impact on the wider channel,” said Jim O’Driscoll. “It’s an honor to be joining Sherweb and I will be playing a very active role in their continued success, starting with reaching out to introduce myself to as many partners as possible.”
Jim’s arrival means that Sherweb will now have dedicated Vice-Presidencies for Sales and Marketing, with Marc-André Fontaine supporting Sherweb’s long-term ambitions by focusing on leading its high impact Marketing team.
Sherweb also announced the arrival of Konstantinos (Costa) Chatjiantoniou as Head of Sales, Cloud and Hosted Services reporting to Jim. Costa brings to Sherweb extensive technical and sales expertise on a wide range of cloud-based services. “I love to help partners grow. The first item on my to-do list is to reach out to the partner base to offer my services to facilitate their success,” said Costa.
About Sherweb
Keep it simple with one cloud solutions provider. More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support you with business strategies, cloud services, operations and go-to-market expertise. With Sherweb as your trusted partner, you’ll be surprised by what you can achieve.
Follow Sherweb on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005760/en/
CONTACT: Media contact
Taylor Poelman
Marketing Communications Strategist, Sherweb
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Sherweb
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/19/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/19/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005760/en