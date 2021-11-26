ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 26, 2021--
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conference:
December 1, 2021: Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Credit Suisse Technology Conference beginning at 5:05 PM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.
The 30 minute fireside chat will be webcasted live. Interested parties can access the live webcasts by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan
EVP, Strategy and Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 735-0779
tmccrohan@shift4.comSloan Bohlen
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
Nate Hirshberg
Vice President, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.comLaurie Steinberg
Solebury Trout
