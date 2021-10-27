ShiftPixy Names Amanda Murphy as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced the promotion of Amanda Murphy to the post of Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Ms. Murphy has served as the Company’s Director of Operations since January 2016, and has been a member of the Board of Directors since April 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006076/en/
Amanda Murphy Chief Operating Officer | ShiftPixy (Photo: Business Wire)
“Amanda has been a key member of our team and played a critical role in our success since even before we became a public company,” said ShiftPixy Co-Founder and CEO Scott Absher. “We were thrilled to have her join our Board last year, where she has continued to distinguish herself through her detailed knowledge of our industry and broad strategic vision. Now that the initial public offering of our sponsored SPAC, Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH/U), has been successfully completed, we will be relying on Amanda’s leadership in her new, elevated role to help guide us through our next phase of growth as we build a national footprint in the human capital space.”
About ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy (PIXY) provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006076/en/
CONTACT: INVESTOR:
Investor.Relations@ShiftPixy.com800.475.3655
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: ShiftPixy, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/27/2021 04:05 PM/DISC: 10/27/2021 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006076/en