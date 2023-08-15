AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2023--
ShipStation, a leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution, added new capabilities to its High-Volume Plan, a fulfillment solution for merchants with high shipping volumes and complex workflows. The new plan extends ShipStation's already industry-leading feature set with Auto-Split and Shipping Strategies . These tools are designed to automate two critical components of enterprise merchants’ shipping experiences: order planning and shipping service selection.
Merchants operating at an enterprise shipping level can lose thousands of hours of productivity time annually by using manual processes to plan orders, split orders, and find the best shipping rates. Moreover, when these functions are performed through manual processes, merchants are more prone to errors that can result in overpriced shipments, shipment delays, and disappointed customers.
Auto-Split enables merchants to automatically split orders into multiple shipments based on predefined rules. This promotes the efficient processing and fulfillment of each shipment, even if some items within an order are out of stock, too heavy to ship together, or need to be shipped in their own packaging. Shipping Strategies (currently in Beta) takes automation rules a step forward by assigning merchants shipping services based on rates that can change day to day or package to package. This alleviates the time-consuming process of determining which carrier service to use for each shipment, and instills confidence that every order will be delivered in the timeframe expected by the customer at the lowest available cost of delivery.
"We’re proud to introduce a new High-Volume Plan with additional features to our customers," said Albert Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Auctane, parent brand of ShipStation. "As ecommerce demand grows and evolves, we understand that our largest and most complex merchants need access to more flexible, automated workflows to streamline operations and meet their customers’ expectations. With features like Auto-Split and Shipping Strategies, ShipStation can automate two critical components of enterprise merchants’ shipping experiences and help them scale.”
ShipStation's new High-Volume Plan including Auto-Split and Shipping Strategies is available now for businesses in North America. Additional High-Volume Plan features include Cubiscan, ODBC, and Product Bundles. To learn more about ShipStation and its updated High-Volume Plan, click here.
Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. A trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers a multitude of integrations, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.
