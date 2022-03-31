AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
Shipwell, an industry leader in cloud-based shipping and logistics, announced today that the company’s Co-Founder and CEO, Greg Price, has been named as one of the winners of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Pros to Know award. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain as a competitive advantage.
With Price at the vanguard, Shipwell is transforming the supply chain industry with a cloud-based shipping solution that scales with customers’ business, optimizing to match evolving needs. From order management to holistic analysis, Shipwell’s solution saves time, reduces cost, and optimizes the shipping experience throughout the entire supply chain. This type of innovation has elevated Price as a national leader among supply chain executives. And, it has resulted in Shipwell customers who now have insights that streamline their processes from the first to the final mile.
“When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements,” said Marina Mayer, Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics editor in chief. “But, this year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related. We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners.”
Price recognized that improving supply chain operations by reducing disruption through automation and greater visibility would represent a market innovative breakthrough. Shipwell’s extensive and integrated carrier network, advanced pricing intelligence tools and end-to-end visibility technology enables companies like Marcus Technologies, which manages the transportation of protein, to reduce supply chain disruptions. The company’s manual process to book customer freight was slowing it down. Shipwell helped automate that task, and deliver better customer service.
“I used to spend the majority of my day writing emails and on the phone with vendors, but now Shipwell has allowed me to focus on higher-level projects,” said Abiel Venezuela, a Marcus Technologies logistics manager. “It’s been a life-changer.”
“With our platform in place, we were able to help Marcus Technologies reduce claims by 50% and shipping costs by 16.4% in six months,” Price said. “Through our partnership, Marcus Technologies was able to use fewer employees to manage day-to-day fulfillment and logistics. Shipwell’s platform analytics also allowed Marcus Technologies to compare transactional and market data with real-time visibility on the differentials. These insights allowed the company to unlock efficiency and drive consistent savings week-over-week.”
Prior to co-founding Shipwell, Price was in Management Consulting at McKinsey & Co and a graduate of the Leaders for Global Operations Program at MIT. He spent many years building machine learning, AI, and software at MIT and using those skills at McKinsey.
“It is an honor to be named a winner of this year’s Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Pros to Know Award,” Price said. “I, personally, and we at Shipwell, continue to be dedicated to building solutions that revolutionize the industry, providing companies with the ability to be more efficient with their supply chain.”
Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.
About Shipwell
In a world where shipping expectations and complexity are greater than ever, Shipwell is on a mission to empower supply chain efficiency at scale across every company size, stage, and industry. Supply chain solutions today are highly disconnected, rigid, and difficult to use, but Shipwell is disrupting the status quo. Our solution combines everything our customers need in a comprehensive platform that adapts as the market and business demands change, so they can effectively manage the entire process in one place and never have to rip and replace. Shipwell is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a leader in shipping and logistics, including Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS, Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startup, and was named the fourth fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005313/en/
CONTACT: Treble
Matt Grant
KEYWORD: TEXAS GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER TRANSPORT PUBLIC TRANSPORT TRUCKING RAIL MARITIME AIR TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Shipwell
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/31/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 03/31/2022 07:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005313/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.