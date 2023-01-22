North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.